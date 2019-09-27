ZMINE (ZMN) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Exchanges

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. ZMINE has a total market capitalization of $362,720.00 and approximately $652.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZMINE has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar. One ZMINE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00079510 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00390152 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012239 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000053 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008790 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000100 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001121 BTC.

ZMINE Profile

ZMN is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 238,621,498 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,868,930 tokens. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial.

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

