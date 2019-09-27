Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Down 5.6%

Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) shares traded down 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.81 and last traded at $15.10, 2,198,650 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,751,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Zuora from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Zuora and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.54.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.87 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.64% and a negative net margin of 30.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zuora Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $160,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Pressman sold 11,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $166,000.64. Insiders sold 59,385 shares of company stock valued at $933,325 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 73.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 90.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

