Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.13

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.13 and traded as low as $38.38. Zurich Insurance Group shares last traded at $38.57, with a volume of 7,151 shares trading hands.

ZURVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC cut Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Societe Generale raised Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 20.42 and a current ratio of 20.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average of $34.16.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

