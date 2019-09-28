$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.13. International Money Express reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 165.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $82.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 24.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMXI shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $17.00 price target on shares of International Money Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Money Express presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other International Money Express news, Director John Rincon sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $1,196,000.00. Also, insider Solomon Cohen sold 16,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $210,477.00. Insiders have sold a total of 124,508 shares of company stock worth $1,502,157 over the last ninety days. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Money Express by 163.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in International Money Express by 356.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 75,972 shares during the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Money Express stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.10. 559,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,421. The stock has a market cap of $532.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.00 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $15.11.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

