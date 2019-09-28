-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 169.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.74). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.16% and a negative net margin of 77.80%.

INFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.67.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.10. 58,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,319. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 15,908 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 542,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 60,383 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 418,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,002,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 110,806 shares during the period. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $177,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.