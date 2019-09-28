$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings. Ranger Energy Services also reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ranger Energy Services.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.12). Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.73 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RNGR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNGR. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ranger Energy Services by 250,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ranger Energy Services by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RNGR stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00. Ranger Energy Services has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $100.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 3.27.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

