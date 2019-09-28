$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will report $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.22. Exelixis reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $240.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 70.52% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Cowen set a $25.00 target price on shares of Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.57.

In related news, insider Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $500,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 37,227 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $714,758.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,749 shares of company stock worth $8,355,633 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 120,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 999.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.00. 2,836,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,074. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.00. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $25.31.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

