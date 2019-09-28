$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) to report $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TPG Specialty Lending’s earnings. TPG Specialty Lending reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TPG Specialty Lending.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.40 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 54.68% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

TSLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.93. 183,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,785. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average is $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TPG Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $21.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

In other TPG Specialty Lending news, Director Hurley Doddy acquired 2,500 shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $50,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,511,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,020,000 after acquiring an additional 146,626 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 33.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,087,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,316,000 after acquiring an additional 272,290 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 10.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 796,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,605,000 after acquiring an additional 77,978 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 21,253.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 665,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after acquiring an additional 662,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 467,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after acquiring an additional 35,137 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

