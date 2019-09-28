$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) to announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yirendai’s earnings. Yirendai reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Yirendai will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.54 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yirendai.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.24). Yirendai had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $322.89 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on YRD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yirendai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of YRD stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $7.08. 298,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Yirendai has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $19.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YRD. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Yirendai by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 191,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 135,243 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Yirendai in the 2nd quarter worth $662,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Yirendai by 417.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 38,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Yirendai by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 35,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yirendai in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yirendai Company Profile

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

