$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Saratoga Investment posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 44.66% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $12.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAR shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAR stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $24.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,255. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.17%.

Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

