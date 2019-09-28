$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.90. Steel Dynamics posted earnings of $1.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on STLD. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $29.38. 2,115,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez purchased 8,920 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $247,262.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,696,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,044,000 after buying an additional 802,211 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,645,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,090,000 after buying an additional 130,146 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,791,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,469,000 after buying an additional 47,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,770,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,190,000 after buying an additional 184,297 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,756,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,251,000 after buying an additional 298,494 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

