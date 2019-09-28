0x (ZRX) Market Cap Tops $128.81 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. 0x has a total market cap of $128.81 million and approximately $19.45 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Huobi, Hotbit and Independent Reserve. During the last week, 0x has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00192307 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.13 or 0.01028716 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020438 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00090194 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About 0x

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,803,124 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com.

0x Token Trading

0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, C2CX, Ethfinex, OTCBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, Kucoin, CoinTiger, Zebpay, FCoin, GOPAX, Cobinhood, ABCC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BitMart, Independent Reserve, Crex24, Gatecoin, DDEX, Tokenomy, Fatbtc, Liqui, OKEx, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Poloniex, Vebitcoin, Radar Relay, Livecoin, Gate.io, Bilaxy, DigiFinex, Koinex, WazirX, Bithumb, Huobi, Iquant, Coinone, ZB.COM, HitBTC, AirSwap, BitBay, Hotbit, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

