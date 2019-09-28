0xcert (ZXC) Trading Down 19.5% Over Last Week

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 28th. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $244,395.00 and $54,530.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and BitForex. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00038605 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $442.98 or 0.05382000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000423 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000199 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00015448 BTC.

About 0xcert

ZXC is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,736,325 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert.

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.