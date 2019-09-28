$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) will post sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation posted sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year sales of $5.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 target price on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Knight Equity assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.46.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, COO Kevin Quast sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $156,892.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,042.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $58,091.04. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.88. 1,968,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,199. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average is $33.25. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $23.27 and a 52 week high of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

