$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) will announce sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Three analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.50 billion. Regions Financial posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $5.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $5.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Regions Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.34.

Shares of RF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,700,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,003,538. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $18.93.

Regions Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.37 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,852.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C. Keith Herron sold 69,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $1,005,368.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,953.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,436 shares of company stock worth $2,024,102 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 50,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 2,267.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 232,679 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 70.8% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 150,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 62,247 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 15.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 181.5% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 333,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 215,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

