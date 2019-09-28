$10.33 Million in Sales Expected for IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to report $10.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.55 million and the lowest is $10.10 million. IRIDEX posted sales of $11.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year sales of $42.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.30 million to $42.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $46.86 million, with estimates ranging from $46.40 million to $47.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. The business had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million.

IRIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 119.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 407,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the second quarter worth approximately $901,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the second quarter worth approximately $677,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 96,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,765. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03. The company has a market cap of $24.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.89. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

