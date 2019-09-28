$118.80 Million in Sales Expected for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) will announce sales of $118.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.73 million and the highest is $118.86 million. Preferred Apartment Communities reported sales of $104.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $466.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $465.33 million to $468.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $524.68 million, with estimates ranging from $503.58 million to $545.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Preferred Apartment Communities.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $113.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

APTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of APTS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.52. 172,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,717. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.04. The firm has a market cap of $648.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.47%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 82.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $42,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $48,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $80,000. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.