11,925 Shares in Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE:TDF) Purchased by Walleye Trading Advisors LLC

Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE:TDF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,839,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,573,000 after acquiring an additional 25,084 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,071,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,529,000 after acquiring an additional 566,375 shares during the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TDF traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,653. Templeton Dragon Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22.

Templeton Dragon Fund Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

