$146.58 Million in Sales Expected for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2019

Brokerages expect Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) to announce $146.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $143.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.50 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haymaker Acquisition will report full-year sales of $570.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $567.70 million to $573.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $667.18 million, with estimates ranging from $665.90 million to $668.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Haymaker Acquisition.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $140.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $15.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of OSW traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $15.55. 228,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,770. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.94. Haymaker Acquisition has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

