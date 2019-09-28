15,128,300 Shares in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,128,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.75% of Turquoise Hill Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 16,674,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,514 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,025,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 106,168 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22,954 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,681,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 97,862 shares in the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. 1,779,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,707,264. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $986.03 million, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.18.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $382.75 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 13.64%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRQ. Eight Capital downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. CIBC downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Turquoise Hill Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.52.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

