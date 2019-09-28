1,531 Shares in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 605,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAG. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

In other news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $121,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,226.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average is $45.03. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

