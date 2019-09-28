$161.27 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) to report $161.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $156.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.00 million. Orion Group posted sales of $125.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year sales of $619.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $603.71 million to $636.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $656.63 million, with estimates ranging from $655.00 million to $658.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 20.68% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $165.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.44 million.

Several brokerages have commented on ORN. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.10 price objective on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Orion Group from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.10 price objective on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.54.

ORN traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.45. 72,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,415. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $7.66. The company has a market cap of $127.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORN. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the second quarter worth $1,946,000. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,553,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 405,794 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,192,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after buying an additional 389,115 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,387,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 348,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 289.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 267,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

