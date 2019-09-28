1,771 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $222.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.74. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.75 and a twelve month high of $234.60.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.6449 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.