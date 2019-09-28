1,864 Shares in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Acquired by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $31,189,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

In other news, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $110,631.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at $675,071.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $400,016.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,318.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AEP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.20. 2,178,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,755. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $94.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.11.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.85%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

