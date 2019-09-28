$2.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) will announce $2.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Commscope’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.47 billion. Commscope reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Commscope will report full year sales of $8.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $10.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Commscope.

Get Commscope alerts:

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

COMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Commscope from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Commscope in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Commscope from $28.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Commscope in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Commscope from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

NASDAQ COMM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,080,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,695,852. Commscope has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Commscope news, Director L William Krause purchased 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $252,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Commscope by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,780,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,187,000 after acquiring an additional 350,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commscope by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,272,000 after acquiring an additional 153,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Commscope by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Commscope by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in shares of Commscope by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 12,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commscope (COMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.