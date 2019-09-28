$2.72 Million in Sales Expected for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) to post sales of $2.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.45 million to $3.22 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $15.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.97 million to $31.07 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.39 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $38.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 142.10% and a negative net margin of 1,560.70%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

INO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 769,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,696. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 16,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $44,477.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 797,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 58,648.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18,181 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $11,896,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,929,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.