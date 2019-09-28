24,404 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by University of Notre Dame DU Lac

University of Notre Dame DU Lac bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $8,964,000. Netflix makes up about 2.0% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,290 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.4% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 3.0% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total transaction of $11,561,674.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,674.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,191 shares of company stock valued at $44,831,164. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.08. 4,374,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,764,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.23 and a twelve month high of $386.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.22 and a 200 day moving average of $340.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

