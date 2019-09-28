248,979 Shares in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Acquired by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 248,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 1.65% of Penn Virginia as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven A. Hartman sold 18,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $612,966.28. Also, CFO Steven A. Hartman sold 12,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $421,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVAC stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,503. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.88. Penn Virginia Co. has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $88.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 47.90% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $122.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

