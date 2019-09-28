25,060 Shares in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,060 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 50.3% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 55.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, Director Thomas Edward Henning bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $57,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GWB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $36.00 price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

GWB stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $42.86. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.32). Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

