2,877 Shares in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,133,000 after buying an additional 21,488 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEN stock traded down $3.08 on Friday, reaching $132.00. The stock had a trading volume of 482,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,937. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.73. Penumbra Inc has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $185.70.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.67 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.14.

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.92, for a total value of $40,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sridhar Kosaraju sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.96, for a total transaction of $799,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,595 shares of company stock worth $7,089,373. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

