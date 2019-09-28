$302.57 Million in Sales Expected for QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) to announce $302.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $317.84 million and the lowest is $288.00 million. QEP Resources reported sales of $560.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QEP Resources.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.93 million. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. QEP Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

QEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered QEP Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on QEP Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered QEP Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.91.

QEP stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,496,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,340,920. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $977.82 million, a P/E ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.97. QEP Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. QEP Resources’s payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

In other news, Director David A. Trice bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Minarovic bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $534,450. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QEP Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 125,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in QEP Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 309,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in QEP Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in QEP Resources by 13.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in QEP Resources by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

