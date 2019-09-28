$36.69 Million in Sales Expected for Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will announce $36.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.87 million. Mercantile Bank reported sales of $34.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year sales of $144.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $144.40 million to $144.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $148.75 million, with estimates ranging from $148.60 million to $148.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.51 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 10.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MBWM. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,338. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $35.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,131,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,964,000 after buying an additional 49,382 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 396.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

