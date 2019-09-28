3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 323.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,729 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $23,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,145,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,819,000 after purchasing an additional 111,373 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 231.2% in the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 4,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8,046.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 14.7% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 86.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.53. 2,870,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $154.00 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.12. The company has a market capitalization of $94.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is 55.07%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Bank of America reduced their target price on 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 target price on 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.23.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

