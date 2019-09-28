$40.63 Million in Sales Expected for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) will announce sales of $40.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.48 million and the highest is $41.86 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. posted sales of $36.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will report full-year sales of $158.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $157.40 million to $160.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $173.23 million, with estimates ranging from $158.17 million to $180.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monmouth R.E. Inv..

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.25). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $39.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.91 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 price objective on Monmouth R.E. Inv. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE:MNR traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 201,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,467. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.64. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $16.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

In other news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $104,160.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 895,219 shares in the company, valued at $11,655,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 17,810 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $243,997.00. Insiders bought a total of 23,886 shares of company stock valued at $323,721 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 108,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 48,576 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 107,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,076,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,593,000 after purchasing an additional 19,457 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

