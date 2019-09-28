6,313 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 168.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 26,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 836,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,565 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 151,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 54,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

ADI opened at $111.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.62 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.35 and its 200 day moving average is $110.33. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Barclays upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.56.

In related news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 10,544 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,230,695.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 8,260 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total transaction of $999,625.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,206 shares of company stock worth $6,104,361. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

