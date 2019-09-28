$660.26 Million in Sales Expected for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to post $660.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $661.43 million. Marvell Technology Group reported sales of $851.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $656.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 target price on Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $28.00 target price on Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.96.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $514,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,309 shares in the company, valued at $599,274.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 510,933 shares of company stock worth $13,060,882. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,609,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,961,346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,954,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,338,179,000 after acquiring an additional 55,005,127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,926,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,358,833,000 after acquiring an additional 628,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 29.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,081,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $916,559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 117.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,543,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700,711 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $24.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,192,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,896,119. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

