$70.65 Million in Sales Expected for Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will announce sales of $70.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.10 million to $73.20 million. Twin Disc reported sales of $74.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full year sales of $295.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $280.90 million to $310.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $312.20 million, with estimates ranging from $298.40 million to $326.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $72.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 million. Twin Disc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 6.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 price target on Twin Disc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Twin Disc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twin Disc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Twin Disc by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 51,129 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Twin Disc by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 651,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after buying an additional 36,891 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Twin Disc by 9.5% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 528,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Twin Disc by 12.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 412,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 45,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Twin Disc by 1.4% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 409,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWIN traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $10.76. 17,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,738. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $149.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.08. Twin Disc has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

