$73.87 Million in Sales Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2019

Equities analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to report sales of $73.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.20 million to $74.81 million. Enterprise Financial Services reported sales of $56.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year sales of $285.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $283.40 million to $287.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $306.64 million, with estimates ranging from $304.30 million to $309.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.27 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 25.85%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ:EFSC traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $40.96. The stock had a trading volume of 109,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,030. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average is $41.18. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $36.09 and a 52 week high of $55.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 17.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,459,000 after purchasing an additional 69,973 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 54.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,569,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,292,000 after acquiring an additional 553,566 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,058,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,141,000 after acquiring an additional 66,825 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,047,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,406,000 after acquiring an additional 19,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 574,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

