$797.86 Million in Sales Expected for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to post sales of $797.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $793.00 million to $801.00 million. Canadian Solar posted sales of $767.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year sales of $3.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The solar energy provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.29 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 14.80%. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

CSIQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $25.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

CSIQ traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.43. 615,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.87. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $25.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,096,857 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $89,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,899 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,113,501 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $67,967,000 after purchasing an additional 91,677 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,629,322 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $35,568,000 after acquiring an additional 176,171 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,615,283 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $35,261,000 after acquiring an additional 82,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,186,524 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $25,901,000 after acquiring an additional 72,997 shares in the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.