$957.29 Million in Sales Expected for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will announce $957.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $952.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $965.00 million. Sally Beauty posted sales of $966.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year sales of $3.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sally Beauty.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.27 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 151.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBH shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Sally Beauty to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other news, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,449. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Miller acquired 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $494,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,369.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 58,500 shares of company stock worth $718,425 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 62.1% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 43,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 76.1% during the second quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 459,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after buying an additional 198,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 3,017.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 471,210 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 6.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 146,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $151,000.

Shares of NYSE:SBH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,539. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.44. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $23.61.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.