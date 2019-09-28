A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the August 15th total of 16,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 9th.

NASDAQ AMRK opened at $12.00 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $15.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.32 million, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.03.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.32). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $850.17 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 122,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

