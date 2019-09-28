AA (LON:AA) Price Target Cut to GBX 50

AA (LON:AA) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research report report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of AA in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AA in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 60 ($0.78).

AA traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 61.40 ($0.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 58.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 64.57. AA has a 1 year low of GBX 44.98 ($0.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 127.40 ($1.66). The company has a market cap of $377.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. AA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.29%.

AA Company Profile

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

