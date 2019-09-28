AAR (NYSE:AIR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

AAR (NYSE:AIR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10-2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.AAR also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $2.45-2.65 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of AAR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AAR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Get AAR alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AAR has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.02.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. AAR had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AAR will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. AAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.