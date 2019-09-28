Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) were down 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.89, approximately 1,182,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,022,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACST shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. CIBC began coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Aegis began coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a market cap of $166.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.35.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acasti Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Acasti Pharma worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

