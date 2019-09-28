Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Reaches Market Cap of $637,967.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $637,967.00 and approximately $994,969.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including LBank, CoinTiger, OKEx and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,238.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.51 or 0.02119698 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.35 or 0.02773643 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00675703 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012786 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00702883 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00057212 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00486974 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012203 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, CoinTiger, LBank, OKEx and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.