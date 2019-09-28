Addex Therapeutics (ADDXF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Addex Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ADDXF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, September 30th.

ADDXF opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75. Addex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $1.91.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

