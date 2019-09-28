Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Position Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 49,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 33,481 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $531,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 953,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 5,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

AJRD stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.23. 7,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average is $41.84.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AJRD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

In other news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 38,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $2,012,817.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,655,170.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $489,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,068 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

