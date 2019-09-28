Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.30

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 223652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Afya in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Afya in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.20 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Afya in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Afya in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Afya in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Afya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.24. The business had revenue of $45.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Afya Limited will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Afya Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

