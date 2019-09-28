Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $82.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Shares of ADC opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $76.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.82 and its 200-day moving average is $68.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.04.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.29). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $44.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

In related news, Director Farris G. Kalil sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $65,865.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,217,000 after acquiring an additional 311,257 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

