Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price objective on Akcea Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Akcea Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AKCA opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Akcea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $35.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Akcea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 65.62% and a negative return on equity of 43.87%. The firm had revenue of $26.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. Akcea Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Akcea Therapeutics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Sarah Boyce sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $42,782.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 19,888 shares in the company, valued at $467,765.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 842.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 47.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 37.6% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

About Akcea Therapeutics

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

